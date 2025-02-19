Two people dead after two planes collide mid-air in Arizona
The airport did not have an air traffic control tower, the FAA said
Two people are dead following an airplane crash at Marana Regional Airport in Tuscon, Arizona.
A Lancair and Cessna 172 collided mid-air around 8:25 a.m. in an uncontrolled field, meaning the airport does not have an operating air traffic control tower. Two people were on board each of the small fixed wing single engine aircraft when they crashed upwind.
The Cessna landed uneventfully, while the Lancair impacted terrain near an airport runway and ignited.
In uncontrolled fields, pilots use a traffic advisory frequency to announce their position to other pilots in the area. They’re required to comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations, including minimum visibilities, minimum safety altitudes and right-of-way rules.
The Pilot-in-Command is responsible for maintaining safe separation from other aircraft.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are probing the incident, with the NTSB leading the investigation, a spokesperson said, adding an investigator is due to arrive in the morning.
The Marana Police Department also responded to the crash. Local officials are due to hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story...
