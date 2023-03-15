Plane carrying newborn in Brazil uses parachute to land safely after engine failure

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of six people, including a child and a newborn baby, were able to survive a sudden loss of power in a plane over Brazil on Saturday thanks to the deployment of an emergency parachute system.

Video captured the single-engine Cirrus SR 22 coasting down to the ground on 11 March in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

The craft took off from Pampulha Airport in Belo Horizante around 11.30am, according to Air Data News, then experienced a sudden loss of engine power over Sabará while flying at an altitude of about 5,000 feet in a mountainous region, Aerotime Hub reports.

“The entire crew was conscious, oriented and without apparent injuries,” the Mina Gerais Military Fire Department said on social media.

Photos from the crash site show the American-made jet largely intact with both of its doors open, as the six-person crew stands nearby.

First responders attempted to reach the passengers via helicopter, according to Aeroin, but were unable to land, instead having to meet the group on foot.

The Cirrus Airframe Parachute System was used to prevent another crash in Brazil the month before, and has avert aviation accidents across the world, according to Aviation A2Z.