Small plane crashes in residential neighbourhood in Pennsylvania

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 25 February 2022 00:19
(ABC6)

One person was killed after a small plane crashed in a residential neighbourhood in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The plane hit an unoccupied truck before bursting into flames when it came down in Hilltown Township, north of Philadelphia, on Thursday evening, according to CBS3.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that one pilot was on board the plane.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will now investigate the crash.

Township police say that no homes were damaged in the incident, whihc took place just miles from the Pennridge Airport, but they have asked people to avoid the area.

Firefighters put out the blaze, but helicopter footage showed burned out piece of the aircraft on the street, with a blue sheet covering up the cockpit.

Helicopter footage also showed firefighters surrounding the wreckage.

