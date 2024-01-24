Plane crash leaves multiple dead in Canadian Northwest Territories

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An unknown number of people are dead after a plane crashed on its route to a diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories, according to police.

The airplane reportedly crashed near Fort Smith, a town near the border of the Northwest Territories and Alberta.

Some of the passengers were reportedly workers for the global mining company Rio Tinto, according to a statement released by the company.

Rio Tinto did not confirm the number of workers that were on the plane, but said that the crash cause a number of fatalities.

A coroner in the territory also confirmed that people died in the crash, but similarly did not provide specific details, according to CNN.

“At this time, we can confirm there are fatalities but we will not be providing any additional information pending next of kin,” Northwest Territories Coroner Garth Eggenberger said in a press release.