Douglas DC-4 plane crashes near Fairbanks, Alaska with rescue efforts underway

An aeroplane has crashed into a river near Fairbanks, Alaska, according to state troopers.

The plane, a Douglas DC-4, was carrying an unknown number of passengers when it crashed into the Tanana River on Tuesday morning, officials said. Rescue crews are responding to the scene.

The plane model was first commissioned during World War II, with numerous aircraft used during the Berlin Airlift of 1948 to 1949. There are very few left in service, though Alaska Air Fuel reportedly operates two of the aircraft out of Palmer, Alaska.

The website www.airlines.net said standard passenger seating for a DC-4 was 44 during its heyday, but most have now been converted to freighters.

Alaska State Troopers said in a statement that people should avoid the area of the crash though a spokesperson, did not provide further information.

More follows ...