Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Douglas DC-4 plane crashes near Fairbanks, Alaska with rescue efforts underway

The model of airplane was first manufactured during World War II

Katie Hawkinson
Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:55
Comments
(The Independent)

An aeroplane has crashed into a river near Fairbanks, Alaska, according to state troopers.

The plane, a Douglas DC-4, was carrying an unknown number of passengers when it crashed into the Tanana River on Tuesday morning, officials said. Rescue crews are responding to the scene.

The plane model was first commissioned during World War II, with numerous aircraft used during the Berlin Airlift of 1948 to 1949. There are very few left in service, though Alaska Air Fuel reportedly operates two of the aircraft out of Palmer, Alaska.

The website www.airlines.net said standard passenger seating for a DC-4 was 44 during its heyday, but most have now been converted to freighters.

Alaska State Troopers said in a statement that people should avoid the area of the crash though a spokesperson, did not provide further information.

More follows ...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in