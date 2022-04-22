Plane crashes into General Mills plant in Georgia
Police say everyone onboard the plan was killed in accident 30 miles from Atlanta
A plane has crashed into a General Mills plant in Georgia, according to officials.
Authorities say that the accident happened shortly after the plane took off near Covington, Georgia, on Thursday evening.
Pictures from the scene of the crash show heavy smoke billowing from the factory, with several damaged tractor trailers.
A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said that the crash happened at around 7.05pm EST.
Police say that a small Cessna twin engine plane crashed into an isolated parking lot at the plant just off of I-20 on Industrial Park Boulevard.
Police added that witnesses say the the plane took off from the Covington Municipal Airport and immediately had trouble gaining altidufe before crashing.
Captain Ken Malcom with the Covington Police Department said that no-one onboard the plane survioved that accident, which took place abotu 30 miles southeast of Atlanta.
Police said they have not been able to identity anyone on board.
“We are working on a lead to determine who the victims were in the crash,” he said, adding there may have just been one person onboard.
No one at the plant was injured in the crash, with the plane hitting an area used to store tractor trailers.
“The fact that it didn’t crash into the plant, saved many lives,” Captain Malcom said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into the crash.
