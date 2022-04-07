Small plane crashes on Georgia highway

A small plane that crashed into a highway in Cobb County, in northern Georgia, brought traffic to a stop temporarily in both directions

The aircraft came down around 10.15am on Thursday, according to Kennesaw police and Cobb County authorities, with the plane landing on Highway 41.

The police department said while the pilot was able to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries, traffic was stopped in both directions.

The highway was reopened on Thursday afternoon after investigators inspected the site and gathered evidence.

A witness told Channel 2 Action News the plane appeared to hit power lines as it came down in the middle of the highway in a grassy area. Fortunately it did not collide with any vehicle.

“All I was thinking is I hope it doesn’t come in our store that’s what I was thinking,” said Jennifer Young, who was working at a nearby business.

The plane that came down on Highway 41 in northern Georgia on Thursday (Kennesaw Police Department / Facebook )

She added that she went to check on the pilot with a coworker and “Then it was like is he going to be okay. Like I don’t see how anyone made it. No cars got hit nothing.”

A driver meanwhile shared footage from his dashboard camera with Fox5 Atlanta, which showed the plane coming down on the meridian of the highway and flipping.

The plane was towed away and, according the Cobb County Department of Transportation, an investigation was underway. The pilot was not identified.

