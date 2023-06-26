Small plane carrying two passengers crash lands in Lake Hamilton, Arkansas

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A small airplane carrying at least two people crashed in Lake Hamilton, Arkansas on Monday morning.

Deputy Courtney Kizer of the Garland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the Sentinel-Record that authorities received a report that a “small engine aircraft had gone down in the location of 161 Port-Au-Prince” around 8.09 am local time.

Authorities in the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, Hot Springs Police Department, Hot Springs Fire Department and dive teams were called to the scene to assist in rescuing any passengers aboard.

According to Deputy Kizer, authorities found a “responsive” female who was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

“We still have a male that is in the water, that is what the divers are working on at this time,” Deputy Kizer said.

It is unclear what the condition of the male passenger is.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the small plane was a Cessna 177 Cardinal, a single-engine airplane.

The agency said in a tweet they were investigating the crash.

Local journalist Rolly Hoyt from THV11 tweeted a photo saying that authorities confirmed the plane was completely submerged underwater.

“No part of the plane is visible,” Mr Hoyt wrote.

