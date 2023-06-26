Jump to content

Small plane carrying two passengers crash lands in Lake Hamilton, Arkansas

Police, fire department and dive teams were reportedly called to the scene of the crash

Ariana Baio
Monday 26 June 2023 16:39
<p>Ambulance arrives at the scene of a plane crash in Lake Hamilton, Arkansas</p>

Ambulance arrives at the scene of a plane crash in Lake Hamilton, Arkansas

(@rollyhoyt / Twitter)

A small airplane carrying at least two people crashed in Lake Hamilton, Arkansas on Monday morning.

Deputy Courtney Kizer of the Garland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the Sentinel-Record that authorities received a report that a “small engine aircraft had gone down in the location of 161 Port-Au-Prince” around 8.09 am local time.

Authorities in the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, Hot Springs Police Department, Hot Springs Fire Department and dive teams were called to the scene to assist in rescuing any passengers aboard.

According to Deputy Kizer, authorities found a “responsive” female who was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

“We still have a male that is in the water, that is what the divers are working on at this time,” Deputy Kizer said.

It is unclear what the condition of the male passenger is.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the small plane was a Cessna 177 Cardinal, a single-engine airplane.

The agency said in a tweet they were investigating the crash.

Local journalist Rolly Hoyt from THV11 tweeted a photo saying that authorities confirmed the plane was completely submerged underwater.

“No part of the plane is visible,” Mr Hoyt wrote.

More follows

