One dead after planes collide mid-air outside Los Angeles

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Two aircraft collided mid-air north of Los Angeles on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The department responded at 1:20pm to two downed plans in the city of Lancaster.

One pilot was pronounced dead on arrival, and the other reported no injuries, according to officials.

One of the planes involved was a single-engine Cessna aircraft, per the LACFD.

One of the damaged aircraft landed on Avenue G near 60th Street East, and the other landed near Avenue F and 46th Street East, approximately two miles away, officials told KTLA.

The California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and LACFD are on the scene investigating the incident.

An NBC Los Angeles image from the scene of the crash shows what appears to be a vintage military aircraft with a red star on its tail.