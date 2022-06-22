Video shows terrified passengers fleeing Miami plane crash blaze

Passengers screamed and fled from the scene of a flaming plane crash at the Miami International Airport, video shows.

Just before 5:40pm on Tuesday, a Red Air flight arriving from the Dominican Republic had a landing gear failure upon arrival, sending a jet with 126 people sliding across runway nine at MIA.

The craft quickly caught fire, sending passengers running from the grounded jet, which was inbound from Santo Domingo.

Some were filmed hustling away from the wreck, while others stopped to film the crash with their phones.

Many were seen hauling away luggage from the burning plane as emergency crews arrived.

Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Others were bussed to the terminal.

“Fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Video of the scene showed emergency crews spraying the flaming plane with fire-fighting foam.

Some flights were delayed as a result of the crash, and officials said travelers should consult their individual airlines for more information.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.