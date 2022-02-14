The US Coast Guard are reportedly searching for a plane carrying seven people following a crash off North Carolina’s coast.

Reports suggested the plane was flying “erratically” before falling into the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday afternoon with as many as seven passengers.

That included four teenagers and three adults, all of whom have not been accounted for following the incident.

In a statement, the US Coast Guard said it and local emergency responders were dispatched to search for the plane, ABC11 reported.

Copying the words of a radio control tower, the Coast Guard said the small aircraft was “seen behaving erratically on radar and then disappeared from the radar screen”.

That disappearance came at about 2pm on Sunday, and roughly four miles east of Drum Inlet – an inlet some 60 miles east of the city of Jaconsonville.

Responders were expected to carry on looking for the plane on Monday with assistance from the National Park Service, fire departments and beach crews, BNO News reported.

A helicopter was also dispatched from Air Station Elizabeth City, according to reports.

