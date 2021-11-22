Three dead in small plane crash in Nebraska

Three people were killed when a small plane crashed in rural Nebraska.

Officials say that the pilot and two passengers were found dead when the plane went down near Chadron, Nebraska.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw a fireball or explosion take place after the plane crashed, says the Dawes County Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say that the plane was found by emergency services in an area near the Chadron Municipal Airport.

The names of the victims have not yet been released by officials.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the six-passenger Cessna T310R aircraft.

Agency spokesman Peter Knudson said the plane had taken off from Chadron Municipal Airport when it crashed around a mile and a half away.

It is the second small plane crash in the state this month, after two people were killed in the northwestern part of the state on 2 November.

The National Transportation Safety Board says that the pilot and one passenger were killed in a Beechcraft P35 Bonanza that crashed near Harrison, Nebraska.