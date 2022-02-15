The US Coast Guard has recovered a body after a small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean off North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Sunday. Search and rescue efforts are still underway for the other passengers who were in the aircraft.

Carteret County sheriff Asa Buck said they have identified the body of the person who was recovered on Monday but refused to provide details. Details of other passengers who were on the plane have also not been made public “out of respect for the families”, the sheriff said.

There is no indication that anyone survived the crash, Mr Buck said, adding that the main body of the aircraft is yet to be located by the search crew. However, three debris fields that were seen moving farther offshore into the Atlantic Ocean have been identified.

Authorities said the family members of the missing passengers live in Carteret, and that they have been in “very close contact” with them.

The small plane reportedly went down about 4 miles (6.4km) east of Drum Inlet on Sunday. “Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point informing that the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on radar and then disappeared from the radar screen,” the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Pilatus PC-12 plane crashed into the water approximately 18 miles (29km) northeast of Michael J Smith Field in North Carolina’s Beaufort around 2pm.

The plane is believed to have left Hyde County airport at 1.35pm on Sunday and was last seen near Beaufort at 2.01pm, according to FlightAware.

Officials from the Coast Guard said that a cutter would be available at the scene overnight. Boats and a helicopter from three Coast Guard stations, local fire and sheriff’s department personnel and National Park Service beach crews have been deployed for the search and rescue operation.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper extended his condolences to the affected families.

“Our prayers and deep concerns go to the families and loved ones of the passengers. We’re grateful for the people in our state and local agencies who are supporting the efforts of the Coast Guard and other first responders,” the governor said on Twitter.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.