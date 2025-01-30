Watch live: NTSB holds press conference after Washington DC plane crash kills 67
Watch live as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) holds a press conference today (30 January) after 67 people were killed in a collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter.
Flight 5342 from Kansas was on the final approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport when it collided with the Black Hawk helicopter before exploding a huge fireball.
Both aircraft plunged into the icy Potomac River sparking a massive search-and-rescue operation amid strong winds and chilly 42-degree water.
Speaking at a White House press briefing on Thursday, President Donald Trump confirmed that there were “no survivors” on board both aircraft as the operation went from a rescue to a recovery.
So far, 28 bodies of 67 have been recovered from the river, District of Columbia Fire Chief John Donnelly said Thursday. A group of figure skaters and coaches competing in the National Figure Skating championships were on board.
