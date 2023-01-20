Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Search and rescue efforts were underway on Thursday evening to find a small aircraft which crashed outside of a New York airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot of a Beechcraft A36, which took off from John F Kennedy Airport in New York City, reported engine problems to air traffic controllers around 6pm, as it passed near Westchester County Airport, NBC New York reports.

The flight was bound for Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, according to the FAA.

At least two people were on the flight, according to Westchester County Police.

The plane can hold up to six people total, NBC Connecticut reports.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Rescuers were still searching for the craft hours after it lost contact with officials, the New York Post reports.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.