Fire on American Airlines plane causes craft to be evacuated at San Francisco airport

Crew onboard the aircraft spotted smoke in the cabin just before the plane took off from the San Francisco International Airport

Graig Graziosi
Friday 12 July 2024 22:28
(The Independent)

Passengers on an American Airlines plane were evacuated on Friday afternoon at San Francisco International Airport after a fire broke out inside the cabin, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire officials said the fire was extinguished, and that three people suffered minor injuries during the incident. One of the injured was hurt while exiting the plane on an inflatable slide, NBC Bay Area reports.

American Airlines Flight 2045 was departing San Francisco bound for Miami around 1:05pm when staff onboard the aircraft reported seeing smoke inside the cabin, according to fire officials.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing. Firefighters were spotted by ABC7's news helicopter reportedly placing a laptop into a tub of water at the scene of the incident.

A smoking laptop bag was reportedly removed from the plane by airline staff, NBC Bay Area reports.

The aircraft involved in the incident was an Airbus A321neo.

