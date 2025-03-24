Search launched after small passenger plane goes missing over Alaska
The pilot’s phone last pinged near Tustumena Lake at 5 p.m. Sunday, according to local reports
Authorities in Alaska are looking for a small aircraft that was reported overdue Monday carrying three people.
Alaska State Troopers said they received a report late Sunday that a plane was overdue. The agency believes it may be near Tustumena Lake and the Kenai Mountains, 220 miles southwest of Anchorage.
The 60,000-acre lake has been described by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game as “notorious for its sudden dangerous winds,” according to the Associated Press.
The father of the missing pilot, a 38-year-old from Sterling, Alaska, told Alaska’s News Source his son and two others took off from Soldotna Airport on Sunday afternoon for what is believed to be a sightseeing flight.
His son’s cellphone last “pinged” around 5 p.m. Sunday in the Tustumena Lake area, according to the outlet.
The U.S. Coast Guard is also manning an aerial search for the missing plane.
This is a developing story...
Additional reporting by AP
