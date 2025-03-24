Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Search launched after small passenger plane goes missing over Alaska

The pilot’s phone last pinged near Tustumena Lake at 5 p.m. Sunday, according to local reports

Andrew Georgeson
in New York
Monday 24 March 2025 17:59 GMT
Comments
The Kenai Mountains, where authorities believe the plane could be.
The Kenai Mountains, where authorities believe the plane could be. (Rex Features)

Authorities in Alaska are looking for a small aircraft that was reported overdue Monday carrying three people.

Alaska State Troopers said they received a report late Sunday that a plane was overdue. The agency believes it may be near Tustumena Lake and the Kenai Mountains, 220 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The 60,000-acre lake has been described by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game as “notorious for its sudden dangerous winds,” according to the Associated Press.

The father of the missing pilot, a 38-year-old from Sterling, Alaska, told Alaska’s News Source his son and two others took off from Soldotna Airport on Sunday afternoon for what is believed to be a sightseeing flight.

His son’s cellphone last “pinged” around 5 p.m. Sunday in the Tustumena Lake area, according to the outlet.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also manning an aerial search for the missing plane.

This is a developing story...

Additional reporting by AP

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in