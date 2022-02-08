A passenger has described the terrifying moment a Delta plane’s skidded across the runway after a tire blew out on landing at Atlanta.

Delta flight 1277 was travelling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Hartsfield Jackson Airport with 172 passengers on Sunday afternoon when the Airbus A321’s right gear wheel exploded on impact.

Social media personality Tasha K was onboard and said it was one of the scariest experiences of her life.

“We were about to approach the ground and the plane turned to the left, and then bam, it just hit.”

The plane jolted as it hit the tarmac and then barrelled down the runway, she said.

“We were like, ah that wasn’t normal. When I saw the flight attendants kinda panicking, that’s when I panicked.

“We were going, we didn’t know what we were going to hit. It was pretty scary.”

The plane eventually came to a rest in a grassy area just before 3:40 pm and passengers were transported to the airport terminal by bus.

No one was injured.

A Delta spokesperson said the plane had a flat tire and came to a rest on the taxiway.

“While the aircraft receives maintenance, customers are being deplaned and bused to the terminal,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating.