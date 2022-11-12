Two planes involved in midair collision during Dallas airshow

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two planes have been involved in a midair collision that was captured on dramatic video during a Dallas airshow.

Authorities say that the accident occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas on Saturday afternoon.

Jason Evans, a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman, said that the condition of the pilots or any bystanders was not yet known, according to The Dallas Morning News.

According to WFAA-TV the crash involved a World War II bomber Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.

Christopher Kratovil, who was watching the show, took to Twitter and said that the aircraft’s wing fell off “as it made a pass over the airfield.”

“A WWII bomber just crashed at Dallas Executive Airport. It was part of the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas Show. Wing just came off as it made a pass over the airfield. Tragic and horrible to witness,” he tweeted.

A WWII bomber just crashed at Dallas Executive Airport. It was part of the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas Show. Wing just came off as it made a pass over the airfield. Tragic and horrible to witness. #CAF #WingsOverDallas #WarBirds pic.twitter.com/oojv4KmUsX — Christopher Kratovil (@chris_kratovil) November 12, 2022

And another Twitter user added: “Witnessed it as well. It was a B-17 and a P-63. Absolutely awful to witness.”