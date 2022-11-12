Jump to content

Two planes involved in midair collision during Dallas airshow

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 12 November 2022 20:32
Two planes have been involved in a midair collision that was captured on dramatic video during a Dallas airshow.

Authorities say that the accident occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas on Saturday afternoon.

Jason Evans, a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman, said that the condition of the pilots or any bystanders was not yet known, according to The Dallas Morning News.

According to WFAA-TV the crash involved a World War II bomber Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.

Christopher Kratovil, who was watching the show, took to Twitter and said that the aircraft’s wing fell off “as it made a pass over the airfield.”

“A WWII bomber just crashed at Dallas Executive Airport. It was part of the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas Show. Wing just came off as it made a pass over the airfield. Tragic and horrible to witness,” he tweeted.

And another Twitter user added: “Witnessed it as well. It was a B-17 and a P-63. Absolutely awful to witness.”

