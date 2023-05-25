Jump to content

Two planes abort landings in San Francisco after pilots spot Southwest Airlines jet on runway

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 25 May 2023 20:22
<p>SFO Runways in San Francisco, California, United States</p>

SFO Runways in San Francisco, California, United States

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two planes were forced to abort landings at San Francisco International Airpot last week after pilots spotted a Southwest Airlines jet taxiing across runways they had been cleared to land on.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that the Southwest plane cleared the runways while the other planes passed overhead and that a decision to abort the landings was “precautionary.”

An air traffic controller at the airport told the Southwest pilots they should not have been on the runways during the 19 May incident, according to The Associated Press.

