Two of the victims killed in a horror home explosion in Pennsylvania have now been identified as a shocking video of the blast has come to light

Father Casey Clontz, 38, and his son Keegan Clontz, 12, were among five people found dead following the disaster which unfolded in Plum, western Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning.

The sudden blast erupted just before 10.30am on Rustic Ridge Drive in the Rustic Ridge Estates neighbourhood, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh.

Three homes were totally destroyed with one totally levelled and the other two engulfed in flames. At least a dozen other buildings were damaged.

Plum Borough Police Chief Lanny Conley said on Sunday that the bodies of four adults and one teenager had been found among the rubble.

Several other people were also found trapped under the debris with three people taken to hospital for treatment.

Two of the victims were later released while one remained in critical condition on Sunday.

Steve Imbarlina, deputy director of fire and emergency services for Allegheny County, announced that 57 firefighters were also treated at the scene for minor issues.

The five victims killed in the tragedy have not been publicly named by officials but the Clontzs’ devastated family members have now confirmed that the father and son were among those who lost their lives.

Casey and Keegan lived four houses down from the home at 141 Rustic Ridge Drive which exploded on Saturday morning and appear to have been visiting neighbours at the property at the time of the blast.

Jen Clontz – Casey’s wife and Keegan’s mother – and Casey’s best friend Nick Davis told TribLive that Casey and Keegan were inseparable and loved spending time together in the outdoors.

“Keegan and Casey were their most happy when they were spending time at the lake with their lake family and friends. They swam, did boating and loved cruising around in their golf cart,” the family said in a statement.

Father and son killed in the Plum home explosion (Cloontz family)

“Keegan and Casey will be missed by so many and will continue to be loved by so many, including their family, friends and community.”

Keegan, who would have turned 13 in January, was remembered as a “momma’s boy” who loved his younger sister Addie and spent much of his time fishing and enjoying outdoor activities with his father.

The family described him as a kind, caring, strong and brave boy who “gave really good hugs” and enjoyed playing football, hunting, fishing and riding his mini bike.

Casey, meanwhile, was remembered as a loving husband of 14 years to his childhood sweetheart and devoted father to Keegan and Addie, 10.

He worked for Peoples Gas – the same provider which confirmed it was checking for gas leaks in the area in the wake of the blast.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release the identities of all five victims.

Chilling doorbell camera footage captured the moment the home exploded, sending roaring orange flames and smoke billowing high into the air.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation by the county fire marshal’s office along with borough and county law enforcement.

Two firefighters stand on the debris around the smoldering wreckage of the the three houses (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Officials warned that the investigation will be a “slow and long process” that would include a lot of forensic testing and could last “months if not years”.

Michael Huwar, president of Peoples Gas, said the company’s checks for gas leaks underground and in the air as well as the consistent pressure verified at regulation stations indicates that “our system was operating as designed”.

Gas and electric service was shut off in the area as a precaution, and officials said on Sunday that a plan was in place to begin restoring service with electric power expected to be returned to all but a few residences.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said that it was a “sad day” for the community.

“This is certainly a sad, sad day and a sad time, for not just the folks in Plum but all the folks in the community and in this region,” he said.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said that he and the first lady were “praying for the families” affected and promised them that “as you rebuild, we will have your back”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report