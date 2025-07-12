Gotta catch ‘em all: Search for thief who stole over $100k worth of rare Pokémon cards in overnight raid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are searching for a thief who stole over $100,000 of rare Pokémon cards from a Massachusetts shop in the middle of the night.

Cops in New Bedford responded Tuesday following reports of the break-in at 1st Edition Collectibles in the early hours of the morning.

According to the store’s three owners, the incident took place at around 2:30 a.m., with the culprit making off with several items – some worth tens of thousands of dollars.

open image in gallery An investigation has been launched after a thief stole over $100,000 of rare Pokémon cards from a Massachusetts shop in the middle of the night ( 1st Edition Collectibles/ Facebook )

A total of $113,650 worth of the rare trading cards were taken, including multiple editions depicting the fire-monster Charizard, as well sealed booster boxes and other rarities.

"We're literally just three guys," store owner Felipe Andre told NBC Boston. "This is our passion. This is what we have loved since we were children."

Following the break in, the store owners posted a flyer detailing the missing stock on Facebook and asked people to watch for any suspicious online posting. They added that they would “reflect, regroup, revamp.”

“The overwhelming support that we’ve received from you all this week has been amazing and a reminder as to why we love this hobby and the community involved so much. We’re truly honored to be a part of it,” the post read.

open image in gallery Items stolen included multiple editions depicting the fire-monster Charizard, as well sealed booster boxes and other rarities ( 1st Edition Collectibles )

open image in gallery Following the break in, the owners posted a flyer detailing the missing stock on Facebook and asked people to watch for any suspicious online posting ( 1st Edition Collectibles )

“Seriously, thank you all for bringing some comfort to us during this crazy time. This incident was devastating but we will bounce back, grow, and come back better than ever. We can’t wait to see you all soon!”

The owners said they planned to reopen on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made so far, according to NBC Boston. The Independent has reached out to the New Bedford police department for updates.