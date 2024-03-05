Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Escaped police horses cause traffic nightmare after running wild on freeway

Video of the incident showed the adventurous horses weaving through vehicles on I-90 in Ohio

Julia Reinstein
Tuesday 05 March 2024 23:57
Comments
Close

Escaped police horses run along motorway in Cleveland, Ohio

Two police horses galloped free down a Cleveland highway, causing an interstate traffic jam as they embarked on their wild adventure.

In a video released by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the pair of horses can be seen weaving around cars and running against traffic as they made their way down Interstate 90 on Saturday.

The horses are part of the Cleveland Police Department’s mounted division, Sgt Wilfredo Diaz told the Associated Press.

They “inadvertently strayed” during “routine care and exercise,” he explained.

“Mounted officers promptly recovered both horses, ensuring their safety, and no further incidents ensued,” Mr Diaz said.

After the equine fugitives were wrangled and normal highway traffic flow was restored, the Ohio Department of Transportation joked about the strange incident on social media.

“Some real horsepower on I-90 in downtown Cleveland today,” the department wrote. “Any injuries? Neigh.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in