Escaped police horses cause traffic nightmare after running wild on freeway
Video of the incident showed the adventurous horses weaving through vehicles on I-90 in Ohio
Escaped police horses run along motorway in Cleveland, Ohio
Two police horses galloped free down a Cleveland highway, causing an interstate traffic jam as they embarked on their wild adventure.
In a video released by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the pair of horses can be seen weaving around cars and running against traffic as they made their way down Interstate 90 on Saturday.
The horses are part of the Cleveland Police Department’s mounted division, Sgt Wilfredo Diaz told the Associated Press.
They “inadvertently strayed” during “routine care and exercise,” he explained.
“Mounted officers promptly recovered both horses, ensuring their safety, and no further incidents ensued,” Mr Diaz said.
After the equine fugitives were wrangled and normal highway traffic flow was restored, the Ohio Department of Transportation joked about the strange incident on social media.
“Some real horsepower on I-90 in downtown Cleveland today,” the department wrote. “Any injuries? Neigh.”
