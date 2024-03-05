Escaped police horses cause traffic nightmare after running wild on freeway

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two police horses galloped free down a Cleveland highway, causing an interstate traffic jam as they embarked on their wild adventure.

In a video released by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the pair of horses can be seen weaving around cars and running against traffic as they made their way down Interstate 90 on Saturday.

The horses are part of the Cleveland Police Department’s mounted division, Sgt Wilfredo Diaz told the Associated Press .

They “inadvertently strayed” during “routine care and exercise,” he explained.

“Mounted officers promptly recovered both horses, ensuring their safety, and no further incidents ensued,” Mr Diaz said.

After the equine fugitives were wrangled and normal highway traffic flow was restored, the Ohio Department of Transportation joked about the strange incident on social media.