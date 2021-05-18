District attorney rules police killing of Andrew Brown Jr was justified

A district attorney in North Carolina said the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr was justified.

District Attorney Andrew Womble made the judgement on Tuesday after reviewing the results of a probe carried out by the state's Bureau of Investigation.

Mr Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies on 21 April while they were trying to serve him an arrest warrant.

Deputies claimed Mr Brown tried to ram them with his car, while the attorneys representing Mr Brown's family claim his hands were visible and that he had been ambushed by the police, but posed no threat to them when he was shot.

Police body camera footage showing the shooting was presented to the public on Tuesday during a press conference.

The video shows group of police officers arriving at Mr Brown's home in the back of a pickup truck before attempting to encircle his car and execute their warrant.

The officers quickly surround him with guns drawn, prompting Mr Brown to throw his car into reverse, after which he pulls forward and to his left in an attempt to escape.