Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Police killed more people in past year than at any time in past decade, database says

Mapping Police Violence compiled data on “police violence in America to support transformative change”

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 04 October 2022 19:49
Comments

Related video: Family members of man killed in police shooting respond

Police in the US have reportedly killed more people in the past year than at any time during the past decade, according to a database that tracks police violence.

Activist Samuel Sinyangwe of the organisation Mapping Police Violence tweeted on 2 October that “police killed at least 881 people through September 30, 2022”.

“Police killed more people over the past 9 months than at any other point in the past decade. There have only been 10 days this year [when] police did not kill someone,” he added.

On Tuesday afternoon, the number of people killed by police this year had risen to 889 people, according to the group’s site.

The organisation also stated that Black people made up 24 per cent of those killed by police this year, despite making up 13 per cent of the population.

Recommended

Mapping Police Violence is an organisation that “publishes the most comprehensive and up-to-date data on police violence in America to support transformative change”. They provide “resources for communities and policymakers interested in changing policing outcomes nationwide,” the website states.

Compared to the same period in 2021, police killed 30 more people from the beginning of this year until 2 October, with Black people most likely to die while interacting with the police.

Between 2013 and 2022, police in Chicago killed Black people at a rate 25 times higher than white people per population. The rate in Minneapolis and Boston was 28 times higher.

While a third of all killings started with an alleged crime, Mapping Police Violence states that most of the killings start when police are performing traffic stops, mental health check-ins, looking into disturbances, or other non-violent offences and where no crime was alleged to have occurred.

A third of people who are killed by police are attempting to flee at the time of their deaths, either on foot, by car, or by other means. Mapping Police Violence says Black and Brown people are likelier to be killed by police as they flee.

According to the organisation, “there is no accountability” for the police killings, with 98.1 per cent of them between 2013 and 2022 having not led to officers facing any charges.

The data recorded by the group show that the deadliest month since 2013 was May 2020, when 121 people were killed by police. Most widely reported, George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police on 25 May 2020.

The month during that period with the least deaths was in February 2013, when 53 people were killed.

New Mexico had the highest rate of police killings per one million residents at 10.5, while Rhode Island had the fewest at 0.8 deaths per one million people.

Recommended

Ohio State University Economics professor Trevor Logan tweeted that “this pace of police killings in 2022 is astonishing. Police are killing more than 3 people per day, close to 100 people per month”.

The Dean of the Graduate College of Social Work at the University of Houston, Alan Dettlaff, tweeted that “while you’re being distracted with stories of ‘rising crime,’ the police are continuing to murder people. The media just stopped talking about this”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in