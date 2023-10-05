Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man in Minneapolis was pulled over — by an OnlyFans model that he followed.

The man who was pulled over told the outlet that he had been following the Minneapolis Police Department officer’s OnlyFans page for five months and it took him just 10 minutes to realise why she looked so familiar.

“Then we were doing a little talking and checking and I was like, ‘Man, she got an OnlyFans page. I’m on her OnlyFans page,’” the driver said.

Her page includes videos of the officer having sex and pornographic photos.

“You got to go to the VIP and you get to see the videos of her and her, I guess husband, I guess that’s who it is, they do full sex videos,” the driver added.

He said it made him think: “You can’t arrest me no more; I’ve seen your private parts.”

He said any respect he had for her work or the department disintegrated after he recognised her as an OnlyFans model. “I wouldn’t want her to be arresting me and I just saw you and your husband last night for $29.99 have sex on OnlyFans. I just can’t respect you or the precinct that you’re working at,” he continued.

A spokesperson for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement: “If all we’re talking about is naked pictures behind a paywall, the mayor has no issue. However, the chief will determine if there are any policy violations.”

Minneapolis Police Department told the outlet that a probe into whether the officer violated any department policy or guideline is ongoing. The Independent has reached out to the department for more details.