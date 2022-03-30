Police officer in viral ‘dirty deeds’ sex video resigns

A Georgia police officer seemingly caught in the act resigned shortly before meeting with his department chief.

It came days after TikTok videos went viral showing a Millen police officer appearing to have sex while in uniform in the small town about 51 miles south of Augusta.

Filmed from the top of a cell phone or radio tower, the series of videos published by TikTok user 318dillydilly has been seen more than 15 million times.

The first video was posted on March 20 with the hashtag "#dirtydeeds" and the caption: "Police caught on cam!!!"

Internet sleuths pinpointed the location to a shrubby area off White Oak Road in the town of 3,500; next to a cemetery and down the street from Boom Booms Tire Shop.

Millen Police Chief Dwayne Herrington told WRDW he was planning to meet with officer Larry “Ben” Thompson on Monday but he quit beforehand.

Mr Herrington added that he found out about a video that had been circulating on social media, but did not confirm the content of the planned meeting or Mr Thompson’s reasons for resigning.

There’ll be no further investigation and Mr Thompson’s resignation letter only said he was resigning and that he enjoyed his time with the city, WRDW reported.

After a woman, whom he previously had a relationship with, made a police complaint in 2021, Mr Thompson allegedly admitted to inappropriately running her tags to get her new address, according to WRDW.

In 2019 he was involved in a car crash while answering a police call on duty that left a 76-year-old driver dead, according to WRDW reporting and Millen City Council minutes.

He also accidentally discharged his weapon while working for the Millen fire department in 2017, shooting his colleague in the arm, according to documents obtained by the broadcaster.

The Independent was not able to immediately reach the police department for comment.