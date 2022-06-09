Police shoot dead ‘potential intruder’ at Alabama elementary school

Police in Alabama have shot and killed a "potential intruder" at an elementary school where a summer program was being held, authorities said.

The Associated Press reports that police shot the intruder at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsen, Alabama. The "potential intruder" reportedly tried to access several doors at the school. All of the doors were locked while 34 children participated in an event inside.

When the school's principal realised the individual was trying to enter, she reportedly called the police.

The Gadsen Times reports that the school’s resource officer encountered the individual and called for backup after an argument broke out. At least one other officer responded, after which the individual was shot and killed.

District Attorney Jody Willoughby told the paper the man was not armed, but that he did try to take the officer’s weapon during the fight.

Gadsen City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick told the Gadsen Times that no students were hurt during the incident and that "all kids are out" of the school.

"We don't know the potential of what could have happened had those two officers not responded the way they did, so we very much commend them for that," Mr Reddick said.

The school resource officer who initially responded to the scene reportedly suffered minor injuries during the altercation with the suspect, authorities said.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said the incident began when a passerby saw an individual attempting to get into cars and the school. That individual thought they looked suspicious and called the Attalla police using a non-emergency line.

The school resource officer then exited the building and confronted the individual, which reportedly led to a scuffle between the two. By that time, calls had been made to 911 and other officers quickly arrived on scene.

At some point the suspect was shot and killed by one of the officers. The school resource officer was then taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the fight.

Mr Horton said the entire episode was over in 10 minutes.