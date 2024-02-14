Three police officers shot as gunman remains barricaded in Washington DC home

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three police officers in Washington, DC were shot as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant for cruelty to animals, authorities said.

The suspect, who has not yet been named, was barricaded in a house in the 5000 block of Hanna Place Southeast near Benning Road, police said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Authorities say that around 7.30am the individual “refused to come outside” and as officers “attempted to gain entry, the individual fired upon them.”

The three officers who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, while a fourth officer, who was not shot, was also hospitalised. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser later reporters that the three officers would likely be “just fine.”

“But it goes to show you how important it is to support our police, to make sure we’re hiring the best of the best police, to make sure as a community if we see something wrong, we call MPD, because MPD is going to show up for us every single time,” Ms Bowser said.

A Humane Rescue Alliance employee was with police as they tried to serve the warrant but was not hurt during the incident, the group said.

“Our thoughts are with our partners at MPD who are being treated in the hospital and we are wishing them all the best in their recovery,” the group said in a statement

“We could not fulfill our mission without them. We are also concerned for the safety of the officers who remain on scene, the community members who continue to be affected, and the animals whom we were there to protect.”

It’s unclear how many people are inside the house, police said.“This remains an active situation, and the individual has continued to fire from that location,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith told reporters.

“We are asking everyone to please stay out of this location until we are able to apprehend the suspect,” the police chief added.

The situation and investigation are ongoing.