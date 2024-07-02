Support truly

A Texas man is facing an animal cruelty charge after he killed his wife’s Teacup Pomeranian during a fight, police said.

Pengfei Ji, of Richmond, was arrested on June 28 after officials responded to a veterinarian clinic in Cinco Ranch for reports of an injured animal.

Prosecutors were informed that Ji, 31, caused deadly injuries to his wife’s dog at their home, according to Fox 26.

Surveillance video showed Ji grabbing the dog by its legs, swinging it over its head and slamming it into a dog house before putting the injured animal in his yard. The animal was declared dead upon arrival at the vet’s office.

Police told ABC 13 that Ji had accused his wife of loving the dog more than she loved him.

The footage was on Ji’s wife's phone of the alleged assault that they saw, but authorities said the suspect deleted it.

The man was taken into custody on charges of third-degree felony cruelty to animals and was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail. He was also charged with evidence tampering.

“This just leaves me speechless,” Constable Chad Norvell told the outlet. “I’m glad we were able to put him in jail and that he’ll face justice for his horrendous actions.”