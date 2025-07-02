Pope Leo XIV’s childhood home can now be bought

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dolton, a south Chicago suburb, has unanimously voted to purchase the childhood home of Pope Leo XIV, hoping the acquisition will revitalise the financially struggling village. The decision, made by the Dolton Village Board on Tuesday, comes as the community grapples with significant debt and depleted bank accounts.

Pope Leo XIV, born Cardinal Robert Prevost, made history in May when white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel, signifying his election as Pope Francis’s successor and the first pontiff from the United States. Since his elevation, his modest two-story childhood home in Dolton, located about 20 miles south of Chicago, has become a pilgrimage site, drawing visitors from across the country. Prevost was born in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighbourhood in 1955 and grew up in Dolton, attending St. Mary of the Assumption for Mass and elementary school before studying theology and teaching in local Catholic schools.

Dolton Mayor Jason House hailed the purchase as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," noting that the childhood homes of other popes have often been transformed into museums or pilgrimage destinations. "This is a proud moment for our village and an opportunity, and we want to make sure that we’re doing it justice," he stated.

However, the move has been met with skepticism from some residents, who question the financial prudence of the purchase given the village’s dire economic situation. Last year, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was hired to probe Dolton’s finances, revealing the village was \$3.65 million in debt with mounting unpaid bills. The suburb has also faced national scrutiny amid allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption against its former Mayor Tiffany Henyard. Dolton resident Mary Avent voiced her concerns to the board, stating: "Purchasing the pope’s residence is admirable. But with the state we’re in right now, I guess my concern is, do we have the money?"

Mayor House acknowledged residents’ concerns and committed to repairing the streets surrounding the property, but affirmed the sale is likely to close within two weeks. He urged the board to seize the moment, adding: "We can either seize this moment going forward or we can let that moment go to an investor. I would like our community to get the benefit of this opportunity." Other board members echoed the mayor’s enthusiasm, drawing parallels to the economic opportunities brought to communities by the childhood homes of figures like Michael Jackson and Martin Luther King Jr.

Recent activity at the home, including a free roof replacement offered by Gino Ferrari, president of Windy City Construction Group, has already generated positive buzz. Ferrari, whose company erected a sign outside the house proclaiming "Pope Leo’s childhood home" and "A roof for the pope’s roots," noted the community’s excitement. "Dolton has been through a lot in the last few years, so this is such a great, positive moment for Dolton," he said. "The community seems pretty excited."