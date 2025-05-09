Is Pope Leo XIV a Chicago White Sox or Chicago Cubs fan?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Chicago-native Robert Francis Prevost walked out on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday, sports fans in unison had one question.

Does the American Pope root for the Chicago Cubs or the Chicago White Sox?

Robert Francis Prevost was selected by the conclave on Thursday evening as Pope Francis’ successor. The new pontiff, who chose the name Leo XIV, grew up in a southern suburb and attended a Catholic church and school on Chicago’s South Side.

Just over a week out from the MLB’s inaugural Rivalry Weekend, naturally, there was an important fact to clear up for locals: where Leo’s allegiances lie.

open image in gallery Pope Leo XIV, born as Robert Prevost, has reportedly been a longtime fan of one Chicago baseball team ( AFP/Getty )

John Prevost, Leo’s older brother, had the answer – and the plume of White smoke from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney might have been telling.

“He was never, ever a Cubs fan,” the elder Prevost told local news station WGN. “So I don’t know where that came from. He was always a Sox fan.”

Father Gregory Sakowicz, rector of Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral, told reporters that the sun beamed down on the city when the new pope was announced.

Sakowicz, too, wondered where the new pontiff would throw his support in the face of a Crosstown Classic.

“I heard he's a Cubs fan,” he said, mistakenly, before chuckling: “Well, God bless him.”

open image in gallery The Chicago Cubs put out this photo on X, claiming that Pope Leo, who hails from the Windy City, was a Cubs fan ( X/@Cubs )

The Cubs tried to claim Pope Leo as one of their own, posting on their X account: “Hey, Chicago. He’s a Cubs fan!”

“Not only would we welcome Pope Leo XIV to Wrigley Field,” Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. “He could sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame.’”

After the pope’s brother spoke out, the White Sox released a statement celebrating their most distinguished fan.

“Family always knows best, and it sounds like Pope Leo XIV's lifelong fandom falls a little closer to 35th and Shields,” the club said in a statement. “Some things are bigger than baseball, and in this case, we're glad to have a White Sox fan represented at the Vatican.”

The team said that a pinstriped White Sox jersey with Leo’s name on it and a hat were already en route to Rome and welcomed him to Rate Field any time.

The new pope follows in the footsteps of another world leader who was a White Sox fan, former President Barack Obama, even though the 44th president could never escape allegations that he was a “fake baseball fan.”