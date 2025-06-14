Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV shared a message of hope with his hometown of Chicago on Saturday as he encouraged the crowd to make a difference in the world.

The American pope made a virtual appearance on the jumbotron at the Chicago White Sox baseball stadium, a place that holds a special place in his heart.

In his first address to the U.S. since he was elected pope in May, he urged the crowd to come “together in friendship,” “build up community,” and “we too can find true meaning in our lives.”

The pope called on the “young people of the world” to find God in their hearts, and to “grow in communion so as to be beacons of hope in our troubled world.”

“So many people who suffer from different experiences of depression or sadness — they can discover that the love of God is truly healing, that it brings hope,” he said.

The event, which sold out within days, was organized by the Archdiocese of Chicago in honor of his election.

“To share that message of hope with one another — in outreach, in service, in looking for ways to make our world a better place — gives true life to all of us, and is a sign of hope for the whole world.”

The pope urged everyone listening to become beacons of hope