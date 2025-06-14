‘God is reaching out to you’: Pope Leo addresses hometown Chicago crowd and encourages them to make a difference in the world
Pope Leo was elected in May
Pope Leo XIV shared a message of hope with his hometown of Chicago on Saturday as he encouraged the crowd to make a difference in the world.
The American pope made a virtual appearance on the jumbotron at the Chicago White Sox baseball stadium, a place that holds a special place in his heart.
In his first address to the U.S. since he was elected pope in May, he urged the crowd to come “together in friendship,” “build up community,” and “we too can find true meaning in our lives.”
The pope called on the “young people of the world” to find God in their hearts, and to “grow in communion so as to be beacons of hope in our troubled world.”
“So many people who suffer from different experiences of depression or sadness — they can discover that the love of God is truly healing, that it brings hope,” he said.
The event, which sold out within days, was organized by the Archdiocese of Chicago in honor of his election.
“To share that message of hope with one another — in outreach, in service, in looking for ways to make our world a better place — gives true life to all of us, and is a sign of hope for the whole world.”
The pope urged everyone listening to become beacons of hope
