Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Manager at a Popeye’s restaurant shot employee over burnt biscuits, cops say

Rodney Wood, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Isabel Keane
in New York
Thursday 15 May 2025 16:57 BST
Comments
Popeyes manager has been charged with attempted murder for shooting one of his co-workers after an argument about burnt biscuits.
Popeyes manager has been charged with attempted murder for shooting one of his co-workers after an argument about burnt biscuits. (Mecklenburg County Jail/Getty)

A manager at a Popeyes restaurant in North Carolina is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting his co-worker over burnt biscuits, cops say.

Rodney Wood, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in the May 11 incident, WAFB reported.

The shooting unfolded around 6 p.m. at a Popeyes restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wood and the other employee were arguing over overcooked biscuits, a customer who witnessed the shooting told police. The witness said both Wood and the other employee went outside after one “challenged” the other and the two began fighting.

Popeyes manager has been charged with attempted murder for shooting one of his co-workers after an argument about burnt biscuits.
Popeyes manager has been charged with attempted murder for shooting one of his co-workers after an argument about burnt biscuits. (Mecklenburg County Jail/Getty)

While the two were sparring, Wood allegedly pulled out a gun and fired two rounds.

Video taken from the scene shows “[Wood] discharging his firearm twice at point-blank range,” according to court documents obtained by WAFB.

Both shots struck Wood’s co-worker – one in the groin and one in the chest.

The injured employee was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries before undergoing surgery.

When police arrived at the restaurant, Wood was gone. While witnesses told authorities he had run away, police quickly caught him in the same shopping center.

Wood claimed the co-worker he shot was also a manager, police said. He also told police that when the two stepped outside, he was punched in the face three times. He then allegedly fired two “warning shots,” which were not meant to kill, he told police.

While Wood attempted to justify his actions, the arrest affidavit claims “he failed to articulate a credible, imminent threat of deadly force necessary to support a self-defense claim under state law.”

Wood is due back in court later this month, according to the report.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in