The operators of PornHub have been ordered to pay a $5 million fine after failing to stop child sex abuse videos from being published on its websites.

The Federal Trade Commission announced the penalty Wednesday, which Pornhub’s operators, Aylo, will pay to the state of Utah.

Aylo will also be required to create a program to prevent the distribution of child sex abuse material and nonconsensual material on its websites after it was accused of deceiving users by “doing little to block tens of thousands of videos and photos” featuring those materials, according to the FTC.

A complaint filed in federal court by the FTC and Utah Division of Consumer Protection says Aylo claimed in its 2020 Transparency Report to have zero tolerance for underage material and to work ‘around the clock’ to prevent ‘unacceptable content’ from being viewed on its sites.

“In reality, Aylo failed to review videos flagged by users, did not ban uploaders of CSAM [child sex abuse material] from further use of their websites, did not prevent the reupload of CSAM that Aylo had identified, and did not review all videos before they went live for CSAM or NCM [nonconsensual material,” the FTC said in a press release.

The operators of PornHub have been ordered to pay a $5 million fine after failing to stop child sex abuse videos from being published on its websites ( Leon Neal/Getty Images )

Aylo operates more than 100 pornographic photo and video sites, including free “tube” sites such as Pornhub, YouPorn and RedTube.

The FTC accused Aylo in its complaint of licensing and owning child sex abuse and nonconsensual materials with titles, including “Brunette Girl was Raped” and promoting playlists of the content with titles such as “less than 18” and “the best collection of young boys” to users.

“Pornhub’s operators turned a blind eye to the proliferation of videos depicting the sexual abuse of children on its sites so it could profit off this exploitation,” Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement.

Aylo, which has not admitted to any wrongdoing, said in a statement published by The Washington Post it was committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of its websites. It said its agreement with the FTC includes “enhancements to existing measures,” but “did not introduce any new substantive requirements.”

The Independent has reached out to Aylo for comment.

“Pornhub’s operators inflicted grave harm on children and nonconsenting adults by promoting and distributing truly horrific material online,” FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak said in a statement. “As today’s complaint and proposed order make clear, the FTC will use every tool in its arsenal to stop such outrageous conduct.”