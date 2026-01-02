Porsche to recall more than 170,000 vehicles over rearview camera problem

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 170,000 Porsches are being recalled after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found the rearview camera image may not display when the car is in reverse.

Currently, owners of 2019-2025 Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid, 2020-2025 911, Taycan, 2024-2025 Panamera, and 2025 Panamera E-Hybrid models should bring their vehicles to a dealership.

In total, 173,538 Porsches are being recalled, making it one of the largest single-safety recalls issued by the luxury car company.

More than 170,000 Porsches have been recalled ( AFP via Getty Images )

The last major recall involved 22,858 cars in 2022 after Porsche Cars North America was found to be missing headlight adjustment screw covers.

The latest recall was because the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found the Porsches failed to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard’s requirements for rear visibility.

Dealers will update the driver assistance software free of charge, according to the regulator.

Porsche is not the only company with rearview camera issues. The regulator issued recalls earlier this year for Hyundai Motor America, Ford Motor, Toyota Motor, and Chrysler vehicles related to similar camera issues that may fail to display, increasing the risk of a crash.

The NHTSA report estimated about 1 per cent of Porsche’s vehicles were affected by the recall.

Letters informing owners of the recall are expected to be mailed by February 16, 2026, according to USA Today.

For more information, owners can contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. The recall number is ASB2.

In November 2025, Ford issued another recall after it pulled more than 200,000 Bronco and Bronco Sport vehicles due to an instrument panel defect that increased the risk of a crash.

Federal auto safety regulators said the instrument panel may not display at startup, leaving the driver without critical safety information.

The recall included 128,607 Ford Bronco Sports, model years 2025-2026, and 101,002 Ford Broncos, also model years 2025-2026, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.