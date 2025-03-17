Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tiny, one-tree shrubbery park in Portland has, after more than five decades, lost its title as World’s Smallest.

Mill Ends Park, which measures just 452 square inches, was officially recognized as the tiniest in the world by Guinness World Records in 1971. Five years later, on St. Patrick’s Day, the city of Portland formally adopted it as an official park.

However the title has now been transferred across the pacific to Nagaizumi Town, in Japan.

The park, constructed in 1988, measures 372 square inches and was officially designated as a city park on Christmas 2024 – at which point it claimed the official world title.

The Japanese park consists of a small square brick enclosure containing plants and a rock, atop of which sits a small wooden seat.

open image in gallery The title of World’s smallest park has now been claimed by Nagaizumi Town, in Japan. The record was previously held by Mill Ends Park in Portland, Oregon ( Guinness World Records )

The Japanese park was constructed after a staff member of the Nagaizumi Town Hall visited Oregon in 1988 and was inspired to construct the smallest park after seeing Mills End Park.

Despite losing its long-held title, Portland Parks & Recreation responded with humor, saying, "If imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, we are most flattered indeed."

Since its construction in 1947 Mill Ends Park has become part of Portland’s identity.

According to the City of Portland website, the park was created by Oregon Journal reporter Dick Fagan who, after returning from World War II, held an office with a view of Front Street (now Naito Parkway) and an unused hole for a light pole that never arrived.

open image in gallery According to the City of Portland website, Mill Ends Park was created by Oregon Journal reporter Dick Fagan. The park remains the site of St. Patrick's Day festivities ( Davey Nin/Wiki Commons )

Fagan later began a popular column called Mill Ends, which he used to describe the park and the various "events" that occurred there. Fagan billed the space as the "World's Smallest Park."

The park was dedicated on St. Patrick's Day in 1948 since Fagan was a good Irishman, according to the city.

Many of Fagan’s columns described the lives of a group of leprechauns, who established the "only leprechaun colony west of Ireland" in the park, with their leader named Patrick O'Toole.

After Mill Ends officially became a city park on St. Patrick’s Day in 1976, the park continued to be the site of St. Patrick's Day festivities.