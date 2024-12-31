Puerto Rico power outage leaves most of island in the dark on New Year’s Eve

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than 1.3 million people living in Puerto Rico sat in darkness Tuesday morning after a sweeping blackout washed over the island.

As the country awoke to celebrate New Year’s Eve, a blackout hit, leaving people without electrical appliances, air conditioning, lights and more.

Luma Energy, the private company that oversees electricity transmission and distribution, said on X that the cause of the outage is under investigation but preliminary findings suggest a fault on an underground line. Restoring power could take anywhere from 24 to 48 hours.

open image in gallery Millions of people in Puerto Rico awoke without power on Tuesday after a sweeping blackout took out most electrical power ( AFP via Getty Images )

As of 10:20 a.m. ET, less than 13 percent of Luma Energy customers had power, according to an online tracker.

“It had to be on the 31st of December!” exclaimed one man, who only gave his name as Manuel, as he stood outside a grocery store in the capital of San Juan, grumbling about the outage that coincided with his birthday. “There is no happiness.”.

A spokesperson for Genera PR, which oversees power generation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the Associated Press.

With no idea when power would return, Puerto Ricans began to think ahead.

“I'll go to my balcony. That's where I'll sleep,” Raúl Pacheco said with a resigned shrug, as the 63-year-old diabetic sat on a walker nursing an injured foot.

Julio Córdova, a municipal worker who was raking leaves on a nearby sidewalk, said he got dressed by the light of his cellphone and planned to buy candles.

“This affects me because I had plans. It couldn't have been yesterday or tomorrow?" he said as he shook his head.

While blackouts are rare in Puerto Rico, the island continues to struggle with chronic power outages blamed on a crumbling power grid that was razed by Hurricane Maria, a powerful category 4 storm that struck the island in September 2017.

The system, however, was already in decline prior to the storm given years of lack of maintenance and investment.

In June, Puerto Rico suffered a large blackout that left approximately 350,000 customers without power.

open image in gallery An intersection without stop lights is seen in the dark in San Juan, Puerto Rico after a major power outage hit the island on December 31 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Some Puerto Ricans took the latest outage in stride.

“They're part of my everyday life,” said Enid Núñez, 49, who said she ate breakfast before work thanks to a small gas stove she bought for such events.