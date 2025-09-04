Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge $1.4B Powerball jackpot up for grabs after 40 draws without a winner

No one has won the grand prize since May 31

Ap Correspondent
Thursday 04 September 2025 08:35 BST
People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store just inside the California border Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, near Primm, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store just inside the California border Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, near Primm, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A staggering $1.4 billion (£1.1bn) lottery jackpot is set to be drawn on Wednesday night, following a prolonged period without a top prize winner.

This colossal Powerball sum, which ranks as the sixth-largest in US lottery history, has accumulated over 40 consecutive drawings throughout the summer, with no player managing to match all six numbers.

No one has won the grand prize since May 31, and the 41st drawing on Wednesday will be just one fewer than the record set last year.

All of that losing stems from Powerball's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million, though lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game's many smaller prizes. There are three drawings each week.

The $1.4 billion jackpot is for a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game's cash option, which for this drawing would be an estimated $634.3 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

