Powerball jackpot jumps to $875 million - the second biggest this year

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to a staggering $875 million, making it the second biggest prize on offer this year.

The massive jackpot, which is also one of the biggest in the game’s history, soared after no one claimed the winning numbers on Saturday.

According to the lottery company, the winning numbers were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44 with a Powerball 7.

The next draw will take place Monday night, with the winner set to win just under one billion dollars. That makes it the seventh biggest prize draw in Powerball history.

The largest win was valued at $2.04 billion and was bagged in California in 2022.

open image in gallery The Powerball prize has leapt to $875 million and could be won tonight ( AFP/Getty )

During Saturday’s prize draw, four people won tickets worth $1 million according to Powerball. These tickets were purchased in Florida, Georgia, Texas and New Jersey.

The New Jersey ticket included a Power Play option, doubling the prize to $2 million. A total of 28 other tickets matched enough numbers to win $50,000.

Tickets are usually sold in 45 states, as well as Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington D.C., with the prize being drawn at 10.59 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The $875 million prize will be available to win in 30 annualized payments or in a lump sum of $403.6 million.

If the winner picks the lump sum, the federal withholding tax, which stands at 24 percent, will be applied, knocking down the win to $306.7 million.

open image in gallery The prize has been steadily climbing in value in recent weeks ( Getty Images )

The prize will likely be subjected to the highest marginal tax rate of 37 percent, too, bumping the jackpot down to $254.3 million, according to Forbes.

Some states have further taxes on lottery winning, which could see the number drop even lower. New York, for example, slaps jackpots with the top state tax rate of 10.9 percent.

Taking home the graduated payments would see the winner net a grand total of $552.3 million after taxes, according to Forbes.

However, the winner will have to beat the odds, which are close to 1 in over 292 million, according to the Minnesota Lottery.

The largest win this year stood at $1.78 billion and was split between two winners, who bought tickets matching all six numbers. That massive jackpot was the second-largest in Powerball history, after the 2022 California win.