Pregnant influencer and husband killed in car crash

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A skincare influencer and her husband — who were expecting a child — were killed in a car crash in Utah.

Chloe Stott, the owner of Clover Skin Bar, and her husband Parker, were driving from Utah to Arizona on Wednesday (20 December) when their car collided with a truck-tractor along US 92 in Wickenburg, Arizona, according to KUTV.

The pair were reportedly travelling home for the holidays — and to deliver the news that Chloe was pregnant.

“They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas,” according to a GoFundMe page.

An Instagram account, called Parker And Chloe Forever, was created after the fatal crash and boasts more than 13,000 followers.

Chloe tragically died at the scene, the post said. “Chloe was extremely uplifting, inspiring, accomplished, and such a bright influence to so many around her,” the post continued.

Parker was life flighted to the Arizona Burn Center, according to the GoFundMe page.

After three surgeries, his family was informed he had passed. “Parker grew his angel wings to fly him to Heaven to be with his sweet love Chloe and their baby,” a post said.

The GoFundMe page has raised nearly $200,000.

“As deeply saddened as we are to [lose] Parker, who had such a positive impact on so many people’s lives and brought us all so much happiness here on Earth, we are so thankful for God’s mercy that he gets to be with Chloe and relieved from all this pain,” the Instagram post read.

“We know they are in a better place and get to be together. We know they will be watching over us, cheering us all on until we get to reunite with them again. We love you forever Chloe & Parker.”