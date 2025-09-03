Prep student killed when deer hit by another car flies across the highway and lands on his vehicle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Pennsylvania prep student was killed in a freak accident after a deer hit by another car was flung through the windshield of his car as he was being driven to school.

Kevin Donohue, a student at Malvern Preparatory School, was killed in a crash on Route 322 in West Bradford Township around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, 6 ABC Action News reported.

"Kevin was an exceptional young man who embodied the very best characteristics of a Malvern Prep student," school officials said in a letter to the community. "He will be deeply missed."

The teen, who was set to graduate from the Catholic all-boys school in 2027, was on the way to school when a vehicle traveling east struck a deer and sent it flying into the west lane.

The deer smashed through the windshield of another vehicle where Donohue was in the front passenger seat of that vehicle, authorities said. It was not immediately clear who was in the driver’s seat.

A Pennsylvania teen was killed on the way to school after a deer that was struck by another car crashed through his car’s windshield. ( Getty Images )

Donohue was taken to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Authorities say the vehicle that first hit the deer did not stop. They believe that vehicle, possibly a black Toyota Sienna, likely suffered extensive damage.

Counseling services will be provided on campus to those needing support in light of the tragic loss, the school said.

"This loss is a profound tragedy that has impacted our students, faculty, staff, and community,” Head of School Patrick Sillup said in a statement. “Our immediate focus is on surrounding his family with compassion and ensuring that our students, faculty, and staff are supported as we grieve together.”

Residents of the area say deer are becoming increasingly more common in the area, leading to more and more crashes, especially when it’s dark out.

“It’s very dark,” Debbie Pope told the news station. “There’s a lot of roads, especially Boot Road and [Route] 322. I don’t even drive down there at night because I can’t even see and it’s difficult.”