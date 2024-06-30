This Pride month, 7 states introduced or passed anti-trans legislation

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Over the last three years a wave of legislation that scales back protections for transgender youth has been rolled out across the country and this Pride Month alone has seen three states passing such bills, two courts upholding them and other potential laws introduced.

A total of 510 anti-LGBT+ bills were introduced by state legislators in 2023, the highest ever, with the American Civil Liberties Uniontracking a record-breaking 573 this year.

At least 40 bills have passed so far this year – and that trend did not stop in June despite the month being dedicated to celebrating, educating and advocating for members of the LGBT+ community.

The most common form of legislation seen this month were bills that prevent trans youth from using preferred pronouns or names, bathrooms consistent with their gender identity, playing on sports teams that align with their gender or seeking gender-affirming medical care.

Here are some of the anti-LGBT+ pieces of legislation that were introduced, passed or upheld during Pride 2024.

Demonstrators advocating for transgender rights and healthcare stand outside of the Ohio Statehouse on Jan. 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. ( AP )

On June 3, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed a transgender athlete ban into law, making it the 18th state to do so.

State Senators in Delaware introduced a ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors on June 6. It was referred to a committee.

The Arizona state legislature passed a bill on June 12 requiring health insurance plans that provide coverage for gender-affirming procedures also cover “detransition procedures”. It would also require physicians who perform transition procedures to “provide or pay for” detransition procedures. The bill was vetoed by Governor Katie Hobbs.

A federal judge blocked President Joe Biden’s new Title IX rules from going into effect in six states on June 17. Under the new rules, transgender students are protected from discrimination.

Louisiana passed the “Given Name Act” into law on June 19. The law requires teachers and schools to use a student’s birth name and the pronouns that align with their sex.

On June 20, members of the Pennsylvania legislature introduced a gender-affirming care ban for minors. The bill was referred to a committee.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill on June 21 that prohibits government officers from complying with new federal Title IX measures that protect transgender students.

Nassau County on Long Island, New York passed a transgender athlete ban on June 24.

Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives pushed an anti-trans bathroom bill through the state legislature on June 26.

The Texas Supreme Court upheld a state law that bans gender-affirming care for minors on June 28.