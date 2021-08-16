Prince Andrew a ‘person of interest’ for prosecutors in Epstein investigation, report says

Prince Andrew is a “person of interest” for prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein investigation, a report says.

Officials in the United States want to interview the Queen’s son about his friendship with the late sex offender as they investigate potential co-conspirators, according to Reuters.

Andrew, 61, is viewed as at least a potential witness in the investigation, sources told the news outlet.

It comes just a week after an alleged victim of Epstein sued Andrew in a US court for alleged sex abuse.

Virginia Giuffre claims that the Queen’s 61-year-old son sexually abused her at Epstein’s New York mansion and two other places when she was under the age of 18.

Ms Giuffre filed her case in New York federal court just days before the expiration date of a state law that allows alleged victims of childhood sexual abuse to file claims that would otherwise be prevented by statutes of limitations.

Buckingham Palace and Prince Andrew have both strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The Independent has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

While Andrew may be a person of interest for investigators, the office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York does not anticipate being able to interview him anytime soon.

“He doesn’t seem to want to talk to us,” the source told Reuters.

Epstein killed himself in a New York prison cell in 2019, while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Her trial is expected to take place in November.