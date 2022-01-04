Judge in Prince Andrew case takes jab at former US president
Judge Lewis Kaplan said there could be no doubt about what the word ‘intercourse’ means, at least ‘since someone else was in the White House’
The judge at the Prince Andrew hearing has appeared to take an unexpected sideswipe at a former president, though he did not specify which one.
Prince Andrew’s lawyers are currently working to fend off a sexual assault lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre, who says the convicted sex criminals Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell “forced” her to have “sexual intercourse” with the Duke of York – an accusation that Andrew adamantly denies.
At Tuesday’s proceedings, Judge Lewis Kaplan commented that there could be no doubt about what “intercourse” meant, at least “since someone else was in the White House.”
It’s possible the judge was referring to former president Bill Clinton, who famously denied that he had had “sexual relations” with the White House intern Monica Lewinsky, sparking a national debate about what those words meant. He could also have been referring to Donald Trump, who faced multiple accusations of sexual assault.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
