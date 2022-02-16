Prince Andrew will not be able to repeat his claim that he did not rape Virginia Roberts Giuffre as part of the Jeffrey Epstein sex ring, under the terms of a confidential settlement reached over the weekend, The Telegraph reports.

The agreement, thought to be worth £12 million, bars both parties from discussing the case or the financial terms of its settlement for a period of time, according to the paper.

However, that bar may only last until the end of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, The Telegraph continues, suggesting Ms Giuffre may eventually be able to continue speaking publicly about what happened, or collect her recollections in a book or film.

The 38-year-old is expected to give a victim impact statement in June during the sentencing of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell for sex trafficking, though she’ll likely not be able to discuss the Duke of York scandal at that point.

Prince Andrew says he intends to make a “substantial donation” to Ms Giuffre’s victims’ rights charity as part of the deal, according to a joint statement released through their lawyers.

