Prince Harry claims he predicted January 6 US Capitol riot

Prince Harry has claimed he predicted the January 6 US Capitol riot but that he was ignored by Twitter boss Jack Dorsey.

The royal told a “Re:Wired” panel on the danger of the Internet “lie machine” that he had emailed the entrepreneur about the role the social media platform was playing in Donald Trump’s attempt to stay in power.

“Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 and I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged,” Harry told host Steven Levy on Tuesday.

“That email was sent the day before, then it happened I have not heard from him since.”