Prince Harry has criticised the “rolling back of constitutional rights” in the United States in a keynote address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, was watched by wife Meghan Markle as he made a thinly-veiled critique of the US Supreme Court’s decision to end abortion rights during a speech marking Nelson Mandela International Day.

“The few weaponising lies and disinformation at the expense of the many,” Harry said.

“And from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom, the cause of Mandela’s life.”

Prince Harry told the assembly the world had come to know Mr Mandela through photographs of a man who, “even when confronting unimaginable cruelty and injustice, almost always had a smile on his face”.

He then spoke of a cherished photograph of his mother Princess Diana taken with Mr Mandela in March 1997, just five months before her death.

“On my wall, and in my heart every day, is an image of my mother and Mandela meeting in Cape Town in 1997,” Prince Harry said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited South Africa in 2019 with their son Archie Harrison on their first official tour as a family, before they stepped down from royal duties in 2020. During their visit, the couple met with Nelson Mandela’s widow Graça Machel.

