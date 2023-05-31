Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A federal judge in Washington, DC will hear a conservative think tank’s organisation appeal to unseal Prince Harry’s US immigration records in June.

Nile Gardner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, tweeted on Tuesday that a hearing on his organisation’s suit will be heard on 6 June and be open to the press.

If a judge agrees to unseal the immigration records, it could have significant implications for Prince Harry’s legal status: in his autobiography, the British royal family member detailed his past drug use — even though past drug use can be grounds to deny a visa application in the US.

When Prince Harry filled out his US visa application, he was likely asked about his past drug use. The Heritage Foundation wants to know, given the revelations in his book, how he responded.

So far, they’ve had little success obtaining access to the visa records that figure to tell them whether Prince Harry either lied on his application or whether he told the truth about his past drug use and was granted perferential treatment when his application was approved anyway.

The Heritage Foundation had previously requested that the application be made pulbic in an expediated manner under the Freedom of Information Act, but a court denied that request on the grounds that Prince Harry’s 2020 move to California did not raise significant enough questions about governmental integrity to warrant the unsealing of the records.

The Heritage Foundation then appealed to the US District Court for the District of Columbia, where a judge has reportedly agreed to hear their case.