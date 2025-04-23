Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A desperate search is underway for a Princeton University student who hasn’t been seen since leaving a campus library.

The university's Department of Public Safety is seeking information on the whereabouts of 23-year-old Lauren Blackburn. The junior — expected to graduate in 2026 — was reportedly last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday leaving the Firestone Library.

His disappearance has puzzled the Ivy League university’s community as he has vanished for days with little information about why or where. Police have not said if they suspect foul play, but have turned to a local lake to help them solve the case.

open image in gallery Princetown University student Lauren Blackburn, 23, disappeared on Tuesday and was last seen leaving the Firestone Library on campus. Police began searching Lake Carnegie for Blackburn during the overnight hours Wednesday morning. ( Princeton University )

Princeton officials said Blackburn is 6-feet 2-inches, with brown hair, brown eyes and that he weighs approximately 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with torn knees, a yellow T-shirt with a black, zippered hoodie and blue flat-bottomed shoes, according to investigators.

According to the University Herald, Blackburn is a 2019 National Merit Scholar and Gates Scholar, who earned a full ride scholarship to Princeton.

Around midnight Tuesday, police began searching Lake Carnegie for any sign of Blackburn after a missing person’s phone pinged in the area. It is not immediately clear if the phone belongs to the missing student.

Lake Carnegie is on the campus and is used by Princeton University's rowing team.

Along with the water search, Hamilton Township police used dogs, drones and sonar to assist with the search, according to ABC6.

open image in gallery Officials have warned students there will be an increased police presence on the campus. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The college’s student newspaper, The Daily Princetonian, who Blackburn used to write for, reported that an alert was sent to the school’s community Tuesday stating the undergraduate was missing. Later that day, Vice President for Student Life W. Rochelle Calhoun sent a follow up email saying told that support was available for concerned students.

“I will share an update when we know more, but in the meantime please hold Lauren in your thoughts as we attempt to locate him,” she wrote.

"I hope that he's found soon and I hope that he's totally fine. But it's freaky, especially during this period where things are up in the air and nobody has any information," senior student Ryan Hoffman told ABC6.

Officials at the school warned students they may see an increased police presence on campus while investigators continue to search for Blackburn.

The Independent has contacted Princeton University Department of Public Safety and Hamilton Township Police for comment.